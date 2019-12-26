Dale Alton Craig Sells 30,000 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total transaction of C$145,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,437 shares in the company, valued at C$133,343.82.

BTO opened at C$5.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 90.36. B2Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$3.24 and a 52-week high of C$5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.45.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$410.30 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 89.29%.

BTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.25 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.39.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.