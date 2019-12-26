CryptoPing (PING) Reaches Market Capitalization of $323,988.00

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 29% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One CryptoPing token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0360 or 0.00000496 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex and YoBit. CryptoPing has a total market capitalization of $323,988.00 and $1.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded down 84.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013886 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00183078 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.21 or 0.01228151 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025750 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00119066 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CryptoPing Token Profile

CryptoPing’s genesis date was May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping . The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

CryptoPing can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

