Cryptopay (CPAY) Achieves Market Cap of $1.45 Million

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 26th. In the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. One Cryptopay token can currently be bought for about $0.0213 or 0.00000289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Cryptopay has a total market cap of $1.45 million and $19.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00037820 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.98 or 0.05995069 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000478 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029538 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001851 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023355 BTC.

Cryptopay Token Profile

CPAY is a token. Its launch date was September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,358,207 tokens. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me . The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

Cryptopay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

