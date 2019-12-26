Critical Comparison: Niu Technologies (NIU) vs. Its Peers

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) is one of 37 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Niu Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Niu Technologies and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Niu Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Niu Technologies Competitors 851 1951 2061 135 2.30

Niu Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 46.20%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential downside of 11.58%. Given Niu Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Niu Technologies is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Niu Technologies has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Niu Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 1.41, indicating that their average stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Niu Technologies and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Niu Technologies $214.93 million -$50.76 million -6.15 Niu Technologies Competitors $64.39 billion $2.67 billion 9.89

Niu Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Niu Technologies. Niu Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Niu Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Niu Technologies 4.88% 15.23% 6.86% Niu Technologies Competitors -160.50% 4.43% 1.40%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.9% of Niu Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.0% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Niu Technologies competitors beat Niu Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms. As of June 30, 2018, it operated through 205 city partners with 571 franchised stores in approximately 150 cities in the People's Republic of China, as well as 18 distributors in 23 countries internationally. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

