Core Gold (CVE:CGLD) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Core Gold Inc (CVE:CGLD) rose 4.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, approximately 65,300 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 228,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The company has a market capitalization of $35.04 million and a P/E ratio of -10.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.57, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Core Gold Company Profile (CVE:CGLD)

Core Gold Inc engages in acquiring, exploring, developing, and mining mineral concessions in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Dynasty District, a 50,000 hectare land package, which includes five production and exploration targets.

