Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 8,638,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 12,953,032 shares.The stock last traded at $62.97 and had previously closed at $62.91.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.01 and a 200-day moving average of $60.56.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5128 per share. This is an increase from Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.
About Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP)
Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.
