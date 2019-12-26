Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 8,638,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 12,953,032 shares.The stock last traded at $62.97 and had previously closed at $62.91.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.01 and a 200-day moving average of $60.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5128 per share. This is an increase from Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 88.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 103,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after purchasing an additional 48,415 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 21.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7.2% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 388,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,866,000 after purchasing an additional 26,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000.

About Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP)

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

