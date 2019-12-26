Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conifer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Conifer stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.75. Conifer has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $4.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Conifer had a negative net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 35.86%. The company had revenue of $23.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.05 million. Equities analysts predict that Conifer will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Conifer news, EVP Nicholas J. Petcoff purchased 55,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,997.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,314 shares in the company, valued at $766,413. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James G. Petcoff purchased 222,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,628,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,829,982.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 895,897 shares of company stock worth $4,031,537. Insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

