Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Hits New 52-Week High at $60.55

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $60.55 and last traded at $60.51, with a volume of 97418 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.44.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMP shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.34.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.37). Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMP. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 40.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 18,763 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 41.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 338,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,126,000 after buying an additional 124,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

