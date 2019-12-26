Comparing Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) & Peloton (OTCMKTS:PTON)

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) and Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Peloton and Legrand’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peloton $915.00 million 8.81 -$195.60 million N/A N/A Legrand $7.08 billion 3.09 $911.38 million $3.39 24.15

Legrand has higher revenue and earnings than Peloton.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Peloton and Legrand, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peloton 0 3 20 0 2.87 Legrand 0 0 0 0 N/A

Peloton presently has a consensus target price of $33.84, suggesting a potential upside of 17.71%. Given Peloton’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Peloton is more favorable than Legrand.

Profitability

This table compares Peloton and Legrand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peloton N/A N/A N/A Legrand 12.91% 17.04% 7.64%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.5% of Peloton shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Legrand beats Peloton on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc. provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes. It has approximately 1.4 million members. The company markets and sells its interactive fitness products directly through its retail showrooms and at onepeloton.com Peloton Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Legrand Company Profile

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers a range of products and solutions that connect buildings to energy, data, and lighting, such as switches, power sockets, distribution panels, circuit breakers, lighting management products, security systems, trunkings, floor boxes, enclosures, sockets, screen mounts, uninterruptible power supply devices, tubes, ducts, extensions, and others. Its products are used in hotels, offices, data centers, and shopping centers, as well as residential, healthcare, and industrial sectors. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

