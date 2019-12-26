Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.83

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $47.83 and traded as high as $56.00. Cognex shares last traded at $55.81, with a volume of 252,183 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Cognex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cognex from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Cognex in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 7.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.83.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $183.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.74%.

In other news, SVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 79,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $4,118,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 19,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $1,045,314.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,314.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 466,202 shares of company stock valued at $24,246,619. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,510,794 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $74,225,000 after acquiring an additional 283,241 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Cognex by 27.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 285,924 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,047,000 after purchasing an additional 62,275 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex by 11.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 329,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,213,000 after purchasing an additional 34,634 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Cognex by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 273,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Cognex by 0.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 696,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

