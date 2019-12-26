Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Director Sells $35,592.50 in Stock

Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Director Robert D. Agdern sold 3,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $35,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of CEM stock opened at $11.83 on Thursday. Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $12.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.26.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.97%.
Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile
ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.