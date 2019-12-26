Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Director Sells $35,592.50 in Stock

Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Director Robert D. Agdern sold 3,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $35,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CEM stock opened at $11.83 on Thursday. Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $12.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 5.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 302,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 2.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter.

Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

