CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) traded up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.59 and last traded at $9.53, 54,534 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 84% from the average session volume of 344,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average is $9.19.

There is no company description available for CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.