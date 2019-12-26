Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $28.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Citi Trends an industry rank of 56 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

CTRN stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.76. The company had a trading volume of 64,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,126. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.37. The company has a market capitalization of $256.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.58. Citi Trends has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $22.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Citi Trends had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $183.05 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citi Trends will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Citi Trends’s dividend payout ratio is 19.51%.

In related news, Director Jonathan Duskin sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $43,365.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Citi Trends by 87.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 89,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 41,480 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 43,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citi Trends by 72.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 173,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 72,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

