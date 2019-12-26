Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $217.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

In related news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $2,476,629.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,214 shares in the company, valued at $21,550,818.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $672,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,692 shares of company stock worth $4,544,074. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cigna by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,701,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,521,852,000 after buying an additional 146,746 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,933,051 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,659,527,000 after acquiring an additional 714,957 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Cigna by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,135,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $809,921,000 after acquiring an additional 239,730 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Cigna by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,105,229 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $804,329,000 after acquiring an additional 500,100 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,712,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $742,443,000 after purchasing an additional 313,392 shares in the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CI traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $204.24. 444,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,949,452. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.78. Cigna has a 1 year low of $141.95 and a 1 year high of $207.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.76.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.17. Cigna had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 213.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 16.94 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

