China Fund (NYSE:CHN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.11

China Fund Inc (NYSE:CHN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.11 and traded as high as $22.38. China Fund shares last traded at $22.37, with a volume of 3,336 shares trading hands.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.11.
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.
China Fund Company Profile (NYSE:CHN)
The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More: Treasury Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for China Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.