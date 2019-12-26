China Fund (NYSE:CHN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.11

China Fund Inc (NYSE:CHN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.11 and traded as high as $22.38. China Fund shares last traded at $22.37, with a volume of 3,336 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.11.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Fund stock. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in China Fund Inc (NYSE:CHN) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,886,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,340 shares during the period. China Fund makes up about 4.1% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in China Fund were worth $58,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

