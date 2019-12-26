China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.85

China Distance Education Holdings Ltd (NYSE:DL) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.85 and traded as high as $8.23. China Distance Education shares last traded at $8.16, with a volume of 940 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on DL shares. TheStreet raised shares of China Distance Education from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Distance Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of China Distance Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get China Distance Education alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15.

China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.22. China Distance Education had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $68.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.27 million. Sell-side analysts expect that China Distance Education Holdings Ltd will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in China Distance Education by 12.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,879,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,771,000 after purchasing an additional 207,180 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of China Distance Education by 1.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of China Distance Education by 3.5% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 344,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505 shares in the last quarter. 18.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Distance Education Company Profile (NYSE:DL)

China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online education in China, which focuses on professional education. The company offers online courses through its websites, which are designed to help course participants obtain and maintain the skills, licenses and certifications necessary to pursue careers and professions in China.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for China Distance Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Distance Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.