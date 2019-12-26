Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.46

Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.46 and traded as high as $38.17. Chefs’ Warehouse shares last traded at $37.93, with a volume of 6,614 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. CL King started coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.58.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 48.60, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.46.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $396.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 44,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $1,638,553.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,359,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,766,096.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,518,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,915,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,486,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,283,000 after purchasing an additional 146,465 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 11.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,269,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,514,000 after purchasing an additional 127,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 179.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 114,390 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

