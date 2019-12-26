CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Hits New 12-Month High at $61.02

CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.02 and last traded at $60.99, with a volume of 19634 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.59.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.41.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $2,212,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 749,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,420,308.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Concannon sold 1,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $57,595.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,279,302.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,074 shares of company stock worth $4,223,623. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth $328,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 461.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group Company Profile (NYSE:CBRE)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

