Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catalent, Inc. provides advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. It operates through Oral Technologies, Medication Delivery Solutions, and Development & Clinical Services. The Oral Technologies segment address the full diversity of the pharmaceutical industry including small molecules, large molecule biologics and consumer health products. The Medication Delivery Solutions segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for delivery of drugs and biologics administered through injection, inhalation, and ophthalmic routes. The Development and Clinical Services segment provides manufacturing, packaging, storage, and inventory management services for drugs and biologics in clinical trials. Catalent, Inc. is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. “

Get Catalent alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CTLT. Stephens started coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

NYSE:CTLT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.02. The company had a trading volume of 273,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,190. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $29.29 and a fifty-two week high of $58.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.68.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $664.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.87 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Catalent will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 97,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total transaction of $4,739,580.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 7,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $386,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,555 shares of company stock worth $7,661,578. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Catalent by 8.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 115.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the second quarter worth $258,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 205.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,528,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,286 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at $674,000.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalent (CTLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.