Castle (CSTL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $49.00

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Castle has a total market capitalization of $66,773.00 and approximately $49.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Castle coin can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Castle has traded 15% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00059389 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00557398 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005461 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000193 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000055 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000775 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Castle Profile

Castle is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 16,196,015 coins and its circulating supply is 15,808,229 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech

Castle Coin Trading

Castle can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

