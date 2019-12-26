Castings (LON:CGS) Shares Down 1.2%

Castings PLC (LON:CGS) shares traded down 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 402.88 ($5.30) and last traded at GBX 402 ($5.29), 750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 64% from the average session volume of 2,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 407 ($5.35).

Separately, Peel Hunt dropped their price target on shares of Castings from GBX 480 ($6.31) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $175.40 million and a PE ratio of 14.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 383.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 397.49.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a GBX 3.48 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. Castings’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.53%.

About Castings (LON:CGS)

Castings P.L.C. engages in iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining segments. The company offers ductile iron castings, spheroidal graphite (SG) iron castings, austempered ductile iron castings, simo castings, Ni-resist castings, and grey iron castings, as well as aluminum castings.

