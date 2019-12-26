Cashaa Trading Up 40.2% Over Last 7 Days (CAS)

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 26th. Over the last seven days, Cashaa has traded 40.2% higher against the US dollar. One Cashaa token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Exrates and TOPBTC. Cashaa has a total market cap of $4.05 million and $17.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013597 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00182797 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.56 or 0.01232349 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026022 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00119036 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cashaa Token Profile

Cashaa launched on October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,876,542 tokens. Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com . Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cashaa is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH

Cashaa Token Trading

Cashaa can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, HitBTC, IDEX and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

