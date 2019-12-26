Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Director Sells C$104,930.00 in Stock

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.93, for a total value of C$104,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$140,081.55.

Jamie Bennett Porteous also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 11th, Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,000 shares of Cargojet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$102.45, for a total value of C$102,450.00.

Shares of CJT opened at C$106.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 425.06, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Cargojet has a 1-year low of C$66.32 and a 1-year high of C$109.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$100.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$94.92.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$117.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$122.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cargojet from C$136.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$95.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Cargojet from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cargojet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$110.50.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

