Carclo (LON:CAR) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.07

Shares of Carclo plc (LON:CAR) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.07 and traded as high as $18.45. Carclo shares last traded at $17.73, with a volume of 937,446 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 million and a P/E ratio of -0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 12.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 397.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Carclo Company Profile

Carclo plc is engaged in the supply of fine tolerance, injection molded plastic components, mainly for medical products. The Company is also engaged in the design and supply of specialized injection molded light-emitting diode (LED)-based lighting systems to the automotive industry. The Company operates through four segments: Technical Plastics, LED Technologies, Aerospace and CIT Technology.

