Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil into customized lubricating oils, solvents, and waxes used in consumer, industrial, and automotive products. The Company also produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. Calumet is based in Indianapolis, Indiana and has three plants located in northwest Louisiana. “

CLMT has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

CLMT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.73. The stock had a trading volume of 62,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,735. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.91. The stock has a market cap of $289.26 million, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.10.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $929.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.88 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 111.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 26,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. 13.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

