Bulwark Price Up 162.4% Over Last 7 Days (BWK)

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded up 105.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. During the last seven days, Bulwark has traded 162.4% higher against the dollar. Bulwark has a total market capitalization of $596,419.00 and approximately $506.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bulwark coin can now be purchased for about $0.0400 or 0.00000550 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bulwark Coin Profile

Bulwark is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 2nd, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 15,237,644 coins and its circulating supply is 14,918,590 coins. The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bulwark’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com

Bulwark Coin Trading

Bulwark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulwark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bulwark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bulwark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

