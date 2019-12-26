Brokerages Set Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Target Price at $18.00

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mayville Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Mayville Engineering alerts:

Shares of NYSE MEC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.34. 30,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Mayville Engineering has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.27.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $128.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.10 million. Mayville Engineering had a positive return on equity of 13.70% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mayville Engineering will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy L. Christen purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.12 per share, with a total value of $126,500.00. Also, Director Jay O. Rothman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.79 per share, for a total transaction of $97,900.00. Insiders bought a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $558,225 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEC. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,978,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,024,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,902,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Mayville Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,161,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mayville Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,570,000. Institutional investors own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.