Brokerages Set Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Target Price at $18.00

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mayville Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Shares of NYSE MEC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.34. 30,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Mayville Engineering has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.27.
In other news, Director Timothy L. Christen purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.12 per share, with a total value of $126,500.00. Also, Director Jay O. Rothman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.79 per share, for a total transaction of $97,900.00. Insiders bought a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $558,225 over the last three months.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEC. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,978,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,024,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,902,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Mayville Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,161,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mayville Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,570,000. Institutional investors own 29.69% of the company’s stock.
About Mayville Engineering
Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.
