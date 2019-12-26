Brokerages Set Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) PT at $11.00

Shares of Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AFI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Armstrong Flooring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Armstrong Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE:AFI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.14. 1,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,768. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.14. Armstrong Flooring has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $91.39 million, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 2.00.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.71). Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 32.00% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $165.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Armstrong Flooring will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFI. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 37.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 80,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring in the second quarter worth about $205,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,506,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 295,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 74,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

About Armstrong Flooring

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products for use primarily in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

