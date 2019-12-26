Brokerages Expect Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.59 Million

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2019 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) will post sales of $10.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.02 million to $13.16 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $17.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $323.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $322.37 million to $326.51 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $56.11 million, with estimates ranging from $41.36 million to $81.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $294.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2,372.40% and a net margin of 49.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4124.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LXRX shares. ValuEngine raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Gabelli lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, G.Research cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:LXRX traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,019,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,418. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 77.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $202,000. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.