Brokerages Expect Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.59 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) will post sales of $10.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.02 million to $13.16 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $17.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $323.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $322.37 million to $326.51 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $56.11 million, with estimates ranging from $41.36 million to $81.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $294.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2,372.40% and a net margin of 49.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4124.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LXRX shares. ValuEngine raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Gabelli lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, G.Research cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:LXRX traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,019,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,418. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 77.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $202,000. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

