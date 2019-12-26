Brokerages Expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to Post $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Fifth Third Bancorp posted earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

In related news, EVP Philip Mchugh sold 36,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $1,111,833.92. Also, EVP Timothy Spence sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $137,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,201,533.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,409. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,423,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,481,000 after acquiring an additional 832,897 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,098,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,962,000 after purchasing an additional 442,099 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 36.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,491,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,013,000 after buying an additional 2,014,379 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 21,301.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,318,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,274,000 after buying an additional 6,288,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,908,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,852,000 after buying an additional 453,840 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.09. 44,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,252,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.12 and a one year high of $31.64. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.40 and a 200 day moving average of $28.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.80%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

