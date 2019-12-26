Brokerages Expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) to Post $0.55 EPS

Analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. Canadian Solar reported earnings of $1.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $3.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Canadian Solar.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.22). Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $759.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSIQ. ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of Canadian Solar stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.32. 33,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,089. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.05. Canadian Solar has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Canadian Solar announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the solar energy provider to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the second quarter worth $68,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 14.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 540.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 30,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar in the second quarter valued at $542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.85% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Solar (CSIQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.