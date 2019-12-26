Brokerages Expect American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) to Announce $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) will announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American River Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. American River Bankshares posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American River Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American River Bankshares.

Get American River Bankshares alerts:

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $6.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised American River Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

NASDAQ:AMRB traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,509. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.80 million, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. American River Bankshares has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $15.99.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Context BH Capital Management LP increased its position in American River Bankshares by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 22,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its position in American River Bankshares by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 22,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in American River Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,883,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in American River Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in American River Bankshares by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 330,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 10,201 shares in the last quarter. 48.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American River Bankshares

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American River Bankshares (AMRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American River Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American River Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.