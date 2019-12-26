Brokerages Anticipate Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) will report earnings per share of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.70. Home Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $25.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.16 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 9.58%.

HBCP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Home Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.50 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBCP traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $39.40. 5,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,046. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Home Bancorp has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $40.80.

In other news, Director Chris P. Rader bought 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.40 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBCP. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $156,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

