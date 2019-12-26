Brokerages Anticipate Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to Announce $1.08 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) will report earnings of $1.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Aaron’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $1.06. Aaron’s posted earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Aaron’s will report full-year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aaron’s.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $963.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.20 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 5.09%. Aaron’s’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

AAN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Aaron’s to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp set a $88.00 target price on Aaron’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Aaron’s from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.13.

Shares of NYSE:AAN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,454. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.38. Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $39.58 and a 12-month high of $78.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. This is a positive change from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after buying an additional 13,762 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 2.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 28.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 13.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aaron’s (AAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.