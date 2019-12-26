Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,716,971 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 1,564,544 shares.The stock last traded at $15.71 and had previously closed at $15.63.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a $19.00 target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brandywine Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.87.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $145.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, CEO Gerard H. Sweeney sold 115,885 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $1,763,769.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel A. Palazzo sold 14,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $219,953.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,295 shares in the company, valued at $615,295.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,537 shares of company stock worth $2,747,772. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.