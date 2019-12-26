BoutsPro Price Hits $0.0021 on Major Exchanges (BOUTS)

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. In the last week, BoutsPro has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. One BoutsPro token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Mercatox. BoutsPro has a total market capitalization of $159,670.00 and approximately $29,012.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013597 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00182797 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.56 or 0.01232349 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026022 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00119036 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BoutsPro Token Profile

BoutsPro’s launch date was March 10th, 2018. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BoutsPro is www.bouts.pro

Buying and Selling BoutsPro

BoutsPro can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoutsPro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoutsPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

