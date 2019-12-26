Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.25

Bonterra Energy Corp (TSE:BNE) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.25 and traded as low as $3.98. Bonterra Energy shares last traded at $4.02, with a volume of 134,400 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BNE. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Bonterra Energy in a report on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Bonterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.87, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $134.22 million and a PE ratio of 10.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.25.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$47.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$58.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bonterra Energy Corp will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Bonterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.45%.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

