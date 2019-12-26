Boeing’s (BA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $419.00 price target on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised Boeing from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $353.00 target price (down from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $372.41.

Shares of BA stock opened at $333.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $189.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. Boeing has a 52 week low of $292.47 and a 52 week high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Boeing will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,405.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,830 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after purchasing an additional 28,782 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its holdings in Boeing by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 4,120 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,296,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Boeing by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 8,521 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

