Bloom (BLT) Tops One Day Volume of $23.00

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 25th. Bloom has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $23.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bloom token can currently be bought for about $0.0217 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), TOPBTC, Bibox and Upbit. During the last seven days, Bloom has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013894 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00182410 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.00 or 0.01196227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024790 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00120066 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bloom

Bloom was first traded on November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,642,697 tokens. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bloom’s official website is hellobloom.io . The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bloom Token Trading

Bloom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bibox, Upbit, Bittrex, TOPBTC, AirSwap and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

