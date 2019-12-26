BLOCKv (VEE) One Day Volume Hits $599.00

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One BLOCKv token can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, OKEx, Bittrex and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). BLOCKv has a market cap of $4.23 million and $599.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BLOCKv has traded down 33.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BLOCKv alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013894 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00182410 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.00 or 0.01196227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024790 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00120066 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BLOCKv Token Profile

BLOCKv was first traded on October 12th, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,989,942,418 tokens. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

BLOCKv can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Tidex, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, Bancor Network, Bittrex and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BLOCKv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLOCKv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.