Blocknet 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $12,587.00 (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00008239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Blocknet has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. Blocknet has a market cap of $3.82 million and $12,587.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 41% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Blocknet

Blocknet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,385,760 coins. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Blocknet

Blocknet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

