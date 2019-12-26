Bitcoin Private Tops 24 Hour Volume of $519.00 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 26th. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $495,247.00 and $519.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001408 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, TradeOgre, Nanex and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00382683 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00071029 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00087639 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002446 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000364 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,806,044 coins and its circulating supply is 4,776,498 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Altcoin Trader, HitBTC, Nanex, Trade Satoshi, Exrates, Sistemkoin and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

