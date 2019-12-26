Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Hits $191.37 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 26th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $191.37 or 0.02613971 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMarket, CPDAX, QBTC and QuadrigaCX. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $3.48 billion and $1.29 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,322.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00590370 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005945 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00021140 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000433 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000244 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,188,425 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitso, Graviex, UEX, CPDAX, Huobi, IDCM, BtcTrade.im, Tidex, BigONE, FCoin, Independent Reserve, Poloniex, DragonEX, Coinone, Vebitcoin, HitBTC, Sistemkoin, Cryptopia, Kucoin, HBUS, BitBay, Liqui, TOPBTC, WEX, BiteBTC, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, C2CX, Bittrex, OKCoin International, DSX, Coinrail, MBAex, BTC Markets, xBTCe, BitMarket, Bithumb, QuadrigaCX, Binance, BitForex, CoinBene, CEX.IO, Exmo, ABCC, Bitstamp, Korbit, Mercado Bitcoin, GOPAX, Bittylicious, Gatecoin, OTCBTC, SouthXchange, Exrates, CoinExchange, Cryptomate, Bitsane, Koinex, bitFlyer, RightBTC, Zebpay, Bit2C, ACX, Bibox, Kuna, Trade Satoshi, OKEx, WazirX, Cryptohub, CoinEx, Mercatox, Altcoin Trader, Gate.io, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bisq, BTCC, Coinbe, Bitinka, ZB.COM, Indodax, Bitbank, Iquant, Instant Bitex, Coinnest, Coinsquare, Bitfinex, Ovis, ChaoEX, Cobinhood, Coindeal, Buda, QBTC, Negocie Coins, Coinhub, CryptoBridge, CoinEgg, Bitbns, Liquid, Stocks.Exchange, Allcoin, Braziliex, CoinTiger, Kraken, Coinroom, COSS, BX Thailand, Crex24, Bit-Z, Coinbase Pro, EXX, Fatbtc, Coinfloor, Bleutrade, Trade By Trade, B2BX, Coinsuper, CoinFalcon, Zaif, BTC Trade UA, Koinim, Koineks, Upbit, cfinex, YoBit and Livecoin. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.

