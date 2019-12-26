BitCoal (COAL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $654.00

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 25th. Over the last seven days, BitCoal has traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. BitCoal has a market capitalization of $654.00 and approximately $55.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitCoal alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00634388 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003568 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001761 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000116 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

COAL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io

BitCoal Coin Trading

BitCoal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.