Binance USD (BUSD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.80 Million

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 26th. Over the last week, Binance USD has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Binance USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00013906 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance and HitBTC. Binance USD has a market cap of $17.18 million and approximately $5.80 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Binance USD alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038376 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.56 or 0.05960916 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029722 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001893 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00023848 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

Binance USD Token Trading

Binance USD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.