Beldex (BDX) Price Up 49% Over Last Week

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Beldex has a total market cap of $101.61 million and $823,752.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00001427 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and BTC-Alpha. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 49% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00071080 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000082 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B2Bcoin (BBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex is a coin. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex . Beldex’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beldex is beldex.io

Beldex Coin Trading

Beldex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.