Beazley (LON:BEZ) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $571.72

Beazley PLC (LON:BEZ) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $571.72 and traded as low as $554.00. Beazley shares last traded at $559.50, with a volume of 145,421 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BEZ. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Beazley from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Beazley from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.92) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.22) target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 586.33 ($7.71).

Get Beazley alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion and a PE ratio of 18.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 541.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 571.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.45, a current ratio of 13.44 and a quick ratio of 11.23.

In other news, insider Adrian Cox bought 36,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 545 ($7.17) per share, for a total transaction of £197,835 ($260,240.73). Also, insider Sally Lake purchased 1,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 534 ($7.02) per share, for a total transaction of £10,081.92 ($13,262.19). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 52,638 shares of company stock valued at $28,594,092.

About Beazley (LON:BEZ)

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.