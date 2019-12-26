Beaxy (BXY) 24-Hour Volume Hits $282.00

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 25th. Beaxy has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $282.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beaxy token can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Beaxy has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038433 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.87 or 0.06144105 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000481 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029734 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001925 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000283 BTC.

About Beaxy

Beaxy is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,101,509 tokens. Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange

Buying and Selling Beaxy

Beaxy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

