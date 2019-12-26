BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas cut BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

BAYERISCHE MOTO/S stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.97. 50,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,254. BAYERISCHE MOTO/S has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.72.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

