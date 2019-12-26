Bata 24 Hour Volume Reaches $211.00 (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded up 29.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Bata coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Bata has traded 24.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bata has a market capitalization of $19,251.00 and $211.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00559958 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011291 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00008940 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000488 BTC.

About Bata

Bata (CRYPTO:BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bata’s official website is www.bata.io . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bata

Bata can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

